Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ‘Astro Edition’ is a space-themed smartwatch [Gallery]

Samsung is launching a new version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the smartwatch it just debuted a couple of weeks ago, with a space theme through the new “Astro Edition.”

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic “Astro Edition” is a limited-edition variant of the smartwatch that’s designed to celebrate “explorers and innovators” in the fields of astronomy and mathematics, specifically in the Middle East and North Africa. The limited release will be sold exclusively in those regions (MENA) which includes:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Türkiye

U.A.E

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic “Astro Edition” has a special astronomy pattern along the rotating bezel, as well as a special watch face that shows lunar and solar phases. There’s also a special fabric band and more. Samsung explains:

Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition aims to bridge the past with the future and honor the groundwork laid by historical pioneers. Inspired by the region’s explorers and astronomers, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is a tribute to those committed to the sciences and crafted for those who dare to explore. The limited-edition watch’s timeless design features a rotating Black Astro bezel in 47mm. Available in select MENA markets, the exclusive offer includes an additional Fabric Band, Astro Edition collectibles and access to Samsung’s VIP exclusive promotion store.

Samsung also notes that this is the first of “several” limited edition releases.

