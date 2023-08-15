How to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Galaxy Watch 6 and others

The Galaxy Watch 6 with One UI 5 has a new feature that automatically detects irregular heart rhythms and notifies you before it becomes an issue. That feature, however, is not enabled by default. Here’s how to set up ECG notifications for irregular heart rhythms on the Galaxy Watch 6 and other previous versions.

Irregular heart rhythm notifications were one of the more exciting features to debut with the Galaxy Watch 6. In the background, the ECG app will perform an analysis of your heartbeat to determine whether or not you’re experiencing an odd or irregular heartbeat. With that information, you’ll be able to notify your doctor and get proper tests done to detect any issues worth questioning.

Oddly enough, the feature is sort of hidden and it isn’t apparent that the new ECG feature is available for users. To configure it, you’ll need to access the ECG app on your phone, which needs to be a Samsung Galaxy device. Other Android phones like the Pixel or OnePlus devices will not be able to run the ECG app from Samsung.

As long as you’re running a Samsung Galaxy phone paired with the Galaxy Watch, you should be able to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications.

How to enable background ECG notifications

If this is your first time setting up the ECG app on your Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy phone, the process is pretty easy. Samsung takes you through a lot of terms and conditions agreement pages paired with statements making it very clear that the ECG notifications are not intended to replace medical results and that they can not detect heart attacks. Other than that, the process is simple.

On your Galaxy Watch running One UI 5 Watch or later, open the ECG app. Tap Open on phone. On your paired phone, hit Get started. Follow the process until the agreement pages are done. When you’re back to the main page in the ECG mobile app, go back to your watch and open the ECG app. Take a successful ECG reading. On your phone’s ECG app, you should see the new reading along with a card that lets you know about irregular heart rhythm notifications. Hit Get started. Hit Next until you see and hit Turn on.

Once that process is complete, you should be all set. If you don’t see any of these options, you might need to ensure the ECG app on your phone is up to date.

Which devices will get IHRN?

With One UI 5 Watch, any Galaxy Watch device should get irregular heart rate notifications. That will include:

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Once those devices have One UI 5 running alongside a Galaxy phone, the above process should become available. With that, users will have a keen eye on their heart health.