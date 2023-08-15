 Skip to main content

How to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Galaxy Watch 6 and others

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 15 2023 - 3:30 pm PT
0 Comments
galaxy watch irregular heart notifications

The Galaxy Watch 6 with One UI 5 has a new feature that automatically detects irregular heart rhythms and notifies you before it becomes an issue. That feature, however, is not enabled by default. Here’s how to set up ECG notifications for irregular heart rhythms on the Galaxy Watch 6 and other previous versions.

Irregular heart rhythm notifications were one of the more exciting features to debut with the Galaxy Watch 6. In the background, the ECG app will perform an analysis of your heartbeat to determine whether or not you’re experiencing an odd or irregular heartbeat. With that information, you’ll be able to notify your doctor and get proper tests done to detect any issues worth questioning.

Related: Galaxy Watch 6 Review: The same Wear OS story gets retold

Oddly enough, the feature is sort of hidden and it isn’t apparent that the new ECG feature is available for users. To configure it, you’ll need to access the ECG app on your phone, which needs to be a Samsung Galaxy device. Other Android phones like the Pixel or OnePlus devices will not be able to run the ECG app from Samsung.

As long as you’re running a Samsung Galaxy phone paired with the Galaxy Watch, you should be able to enable irregular heart rhythm notifications.

How to enable background ECG notifications

If this is your first time setting up the ECG app on your Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy phone, the process is pretty easy. Samsung takes you through a lot of terms and conditions agreement pages paired with statements making it very clear that the ECG notifications are not intended to replace medical results and that they can not detect heart attacks. Other than that, the process is simple.

  1. On your Galaxy Watch running One UI 5 Watch or later, open the ECG app.
  2. Tap Open on phone.
  3. On your paired phone, hit Get started.
  4. Follow the process until the agreement pages are done.
  5. When you’re back to the main page in the ECG mobile app, go back to your watch and open the ECG app.
  6. Take a successful ECG reading.
  7. On your phone’s ECG app, you should see the new reading along with a card that lets you know about irregular heart rhythm notifications. Hit Get started.
  8. Hit Next until you see and hit Turn on.

Once that process is complete, you should be all set. If you don’t see any of these options, you might need to ensure the ECG app on your phone is up to date.

Which devices will get IHRN?

With One UI 5 Watch, any Galaxy Watch device should get irregular heart rate notifications. That will include:

  • Galaxy Watch 6
  • Galaxy Watch Classic
  • Galaxy Watch 5
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  • Galaxy Watch 4
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Once those devices have One UI 5 running alongside a Galaxy phone, the above process should become available. With that, users will have a keen eye on their heart health.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

how-to

how-to

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch