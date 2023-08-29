 Skip to main content

Oppo Find N3 Flip adds telephoto camera and outer display apps, launching globally ‘soon’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2023 - 12:30 am PT
Just a few months after the Find N2 Flip made it to the global market, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is going official with updated specs, a new camera package, and full apps on its outer display. But it’s only in China for now.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was a pretty stellar release when it debuted at the end of 2022. The flip phone brought a bigger cover display compared to the competition of the time (Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ have since debuted larger screens) as well as excellent hardware and cameras that are still among the best in the form factor. Oppo’s Pete Lau, in a statement, says that the Find N2 Flip is the “number one foldable in China” and teases that the sequel is “exquisite.”

As of today, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is going official, at least in China.

The Find N3 Flip shares a whole lot in common with the previous model but with some key upgrades. It has the same displays – a 6.8-inch inner display and a 3.26-inch outer display. But, this year, that outer display can do more, as Oppo is introducing support for running select full apps on the outer panel.

Oppo says this is “more intuitive and powerful” for the cover screen.

Beyond that, the Find N3 Flip’s other big upgrade is in the camera department. Where the previous generation had two cameras, the sequel has three, with the inclusion of a telephoto camera. That includes a 50 MP primary camera, 48 MP ultrawide, and 32 MP 2x telephoto shooter. The package as a whole is most similar to the OnePlus 11, but it remains to be seen how it will perform.

Find N3 Flip will also be the first Oppo-branded device with an Alert Slider.

Other upgrades this year include an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip and a new hardware design that has curved glass along the sides.

Oppo isn’t launching the Find N3 Flip widely just yet, though. The foldable flip phone will only make its debut in China for now, with a global launch coming “soon.” As for when that might come, Oppo isn’t giving any answers, but the Find N2 Flip hit the global market roughly two months after its launch in China, which points to a global launch for this new generation sometime in October or November.

There’s no official word yet, but Oppo is expected to also launch a book-style Find N3 in time. That foldable is expected to be the OnePlus Open in global markets and the US. There’s, unfortunately, no sign of OnePlus releasing a device based on the Find N3 Flip, as much as we wish that were the case.

