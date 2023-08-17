 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Flip 6 might finally bring a real camera upgrade

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 17 2023 - 6:42 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy z flip 5

One of the struggles foldable phones have had so far has been in the camera department, and that’s been especially true of flip phones. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has had a decent 12MP camera across the whole lineup, but Galaxy Z Flip 6 might bring a genuine upgrade if a new report is to be believed.

From the first Galaxy Z Flip released in early 2020, Samsung’s flip phone has stuck with the same camera layout. A 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display. Sensors and processing have changed, but there’s never been a major hardware upgrade.

The results have been consistently fine across the lineup, with shots that are good enough, but usually lacking a bit on detail because of the lower resolution. And, as time has gone on, the gap between the Flip’s main camera and the cameras in traditional Android phones has only gotten greater.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung is at least considering a major camera upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The company is apparently testing “early versions” of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, with codenames “B6” and “Q6.” While most details are still under wraps, one tidbit that’s come out is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in testing has a 50MP camera. That would be a considerable upgrade if it makes it to the final model, and a very overdue change on Samsung’s part. While the Flip 5 brought a solid upgrade in the bigger “Flex Window” cover display, the camera was one of many things that felt a bit underwhelming.

Notably, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 all use a 50MP primary camera, so this upgrade would put the next Flip on par with those devices.

More on Galaxy Z Flip:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.