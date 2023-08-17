Galaxy Z Flip 6 might finally bring a real camera upgrade

One of the struggles foldable phones have had so far has been in the camera department, and that’s been especially true of flip phones. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has had a decent 12MP camera across the whole lineup, but Galaxy Z Flip 6 might bring a genuine upgrade if a new report is to be believed.

From the first Galaxy Z Flip released in early 2020, Samsung’s flip phone has stuck with the same camera layout. A 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display. Sensors and processing have changed, but there’s never been a major hardware upgrade.

The results have been consistently fine across the lineup, with shots that are good enough, but usually lacking a bit on detail because of the lower resolution. And, as time has gone on, the gap between the Flip’s main camera and the cameras in traditional Android phones has only gotten greater.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung is at least considering a major camera upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The company is apparently testing “early versions” of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, with codenames “B6” and “Q6.” While most details are still under wraps, one tidbit that’s come out is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in testing has a 50MP camera. That would be a considerable upgrade if it makes it to the final model, and a very overdue change on Samsung’s part. While the Flip 5 brought a solid upgrade in the bigger “Flex Window” cover display, the camera was one of many things that felt a bit underwhelming.

Notably, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 all use a 50MP primary camera, so this upgrade would put the next Flip on par with those devices.

More on Galaxy Z Flip: