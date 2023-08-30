Fairphone 5 goes official with 8 years of updates, thanks to a clever chip choice

The Fairphone has been one of Android’s most repairable and longest-supported smartphones, and with the latest generation, the company is once again upping the ante. The Fairphone 5 gets the better part of a decade in software support and even easier repairs, all for €699.00.

Announced today and already available for pre-order, the Fairphone 5 is an ultra-repairable smartphone that continues the legacy the company has had for the past few generations.

It has a user-replaceable, swappable battery and is designed with components that are modular. Users can replace with minimal tools components such as the battery, cameras, USB-C charging port, and screen. Many of the parts are made from recycled materials, too, with 70% of materials being either recycled or “fair focus” (referring to sustainability, human rights, etc.).

This also goes beyond just the hardware, with Fairphone committing to eight years of software support. Fairphone 5 will get updates through 2031, primarily focused on security updates. The device will get at least five major Android OS updates and is launching on Android 13.

Fairphone says the extended support is in part due to a unique Qualcomm chip.

Your Fairphone 5 is fast – really fast. The unique Qualcomm® QCM6490 (Octa Core) extended life chipset and our industry leading support promise will make sure it outlives most other phones: It’s backed with OS*, software and security updates until 2031.

The QCM6490 isn’t a brand-new chip, having been released in 2021. However, due to its usual focus on IoT devices, it has an extended software support commitment from Qualcomm, as the company notes in a product brief. In terms of actual hardware, the chip has a Kryo 670 CPU and Adreno 642L GPU, making it similar to Snapdragon 780G (also released in 2021).

Beyond that, the spec sheet is relatively midrange. There’s a 6.46-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, and a 4,200 mAh battery with USB-C charging. The rear camera module includes two sensors. One is a 50MP Sony IMX800 for regular shots, and the other is a 50MP Sony IMX858 equipped with an ultrawide lens. A third 50MP sensor is used for the selfie camera. The entire phone, despite its repairability, is also IP55 water/dust resistant.

The Fairphone 5 is available for pre-order today for €699.00. As usual, it won’t be sold in the US but will be available throughout Europe. It will be sold in three colors – black, blue, and a translucent gray.

