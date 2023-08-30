‘Whisk,’ a popular meal planning and recipe app is becoming ‘Samsung Food’

If you’ve ever tried to use your phone for meal planning or finding recipes, you’ve probably come across the app Whisk. The popular Android and iOS app makes it easy to save and use recipes from your device but, in a surprising twist, Samsung has just acquired Whisk and will rebrand it as “Samsung Food.”

Announced today (and teased in the days prior on Whisk’s social media), “Samsung Food” is a rebranded version of Whisk that will replace the popular app on both Android and iOS devices. Samsung has already rebranded some of Whisk’s social media accounts and Whisk’s website now redirects to “samsungfood.com.”

Samsung somewhat-quietly acquired Whisk in 2019.

“Samsung Food” seems to overall work similarly to Whisk, with support for over 100 countries (a list that’s been recently trimmed down) and over 160,000 recipes. The app’s best features are also sticking around, such as support for saving recipes from the web to the app, step-by-step guides for recipes, and meal planning features. Samsung summarizes:

Samsung Food’s wide range of features support users every step of the way during the meal planning and cooking process, spanning four key areas: recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and social sharing functions.

New with Samsung Food appears to be support for tying the app in with Samsung appliances. Samsung’s Bespoke Family Hub refrigerators will support recipes from Samsung Food, and the company is also planning support for “numerous appliances” including its ovens, microwaves, and induction ranges by the end of 2023.

For the future, Samsung says that the new app will also gain vision-based AI features sometime in 2024. This will allow the app to recognize food items and meals through a picture to provide details including nutrition information.

“Samsung Food” is rolling out now as an update to the Whisk app on Android (via the Play Store) and iOS.

