Jabra reveals the Elite 10 with Dolby Atmos and Elite 8 Active for rugged listening

Jabra has had a track record of creating some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds both look to be bolstering that. The Elite 8 Active are set to be rugged and ready for any activity, while the Elite 10 focuses on audio quality and comfort with Dolby Atmos at the ready.

As part of the Active series, the Jabra Elite 8 earbuds are packed with features for people who physically need the most out of their earbuds. The buds are US military-certified for ruggedness and durability. By extension, they’re IP68 rated to be dustproof and waterproof, as well as drop-resistant up to 1 meter high.

At first glance, they don’t exude “rugged,” which is a positive. The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds take on a nice and simple design that serves the purpose of securing a good fit with Jabra’s ShakeGrip tech. The matte finish comes in caramel, navy, black, and dark grey colorways.

With the case, you’re looking at around 32 hours of battery life – 8 without. The buds have ANC and pas-through modes, controllable via the Jabra Sound+ app. They’re also packing Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap playback features.

As for the Jabra Elite 10, quality both in calls and audio is the main focus. The buds take on a similarly simple design that doesn’t look out of place, yet it serves a purpose and ensures a secure fit. The buds are IP57 certified for an environmentally resistant experience, though they won’t be as durable in rough circumstances.

The Elite 10 earbuds take on advanced ANC and pass-through modes for easy listening in most situations, activated by the app or facade button on each earbud. The buds feature a semi-open design to relieve ear pressure, as well. When listening, you can opt to turn on Dolby Atmos and even Dolby head-tracking sound, which acts as a spatial audio feature. Even if you don’t want head-tracking, Dolby Atmos is available by itself, which is a great touch. The buds are also packed with a 6-microphone array and algorithm for better call quality.

The Jabra Elite 10 have a 6-hour battery life without the case and 27 with it charging. The Elite 10 earbuds come in cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black, and matte black colorways.

The Jrabra Elite 8 Active earbuds start at $199 while the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds come in at $249. Each can be purchased through Jabra’s online store.

Buy Jabra Elite 10

Buy Jabra Elite 8 Active