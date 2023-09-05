Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $300 off, Motorola razr+ $900, Philips Hue gear, more

New all-time lows arrive on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $300 off. Some of the first cash discounts, these offers are joined by the same rare savings on Motorola’s all-new razr+ at $900. Plus, Philips Hue smart lights start from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables $300 off

Amazon is now offering only the second cash discounts since launch on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. The unlocked foldable now starts at $1,500 in all three styles when you bring home the 256GB capacity. It’s down from $1,800 and arrives as a new all-time low. This is $300 off and undercutting our previous mention from just about a month ago by an extra $200. The 512GB model is also at $1,620, down from $1,920 and saving you the same $300. If you are looking to trade in a handset, the promotions over at Samsung right now are hard to beat for getting the best value out of your existing device. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone at $900

Amazon today is offering one of the very first chances to save on the all-new Motorola razr+. The just-released folding smartphone now sells for $900, dropping down from its usual $1,000 going rate. Today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $100 off, while also landing as the second-best price yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, which was set as an exclusive offer on Prime Day to a limited number of specially chosen shoppers. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. Below the fold we take a closer look at what to expect, too.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Philips Hue smart lights start from $15

Woot today is launching its latest chance to score deep discounts on Philips Hue gear thanks to one of its signature certified refurbished sales. Marking down a collection of smart LED bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and accessories, everything ships free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will then apply otherwise. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first place all starting from $15, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulb to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

