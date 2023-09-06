 Skip to main content

Google Maps Saved Places can now be marked with emoji [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 6 2023 - 7:58 am PT
4 Comments

Google Maps is picking up a handy new trick for organizing your favorite places, as locations in your Saved Places lists can now be marked with emoji.

Announced on Twitter today, Google Maps is adding the ability to assign a custom emoji to Saved Places so you can quickly and easily identify places at a glance on the map. All places saved to a single list share the same emoji, but you can see multiple lists at the same time on the map.

Previously, all Saved Places shared the same icon on Google Maps, which could quickly get confusing.

To set an emoji, users need to access a Saved Places list in the Google Maps app and tap “Choose Icon” where they can then pick any emoji, and even search for emoji by text (at least on iPhone, the same option isn’t appearing for us on the Android app).

The feature works on both Android and iOS, and appears to be widely available at this point both for new and existing lists of Saved Places. You can access Saved Places through the “Saved” tab of the Maps app on both platforms, and you can change the icon via the edit function on existing lists.

