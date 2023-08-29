Google Maps allegedly getting Live Activities in time for iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Google Maps is said to be working on support for iOS’s Live Activities feature, just in time for the iPhone 15’s expansion of the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities on iOS allow apps to show data on the iPhone’s lockscreen as well as in the Dynamic Island for information that’s ongoing. The feature is often used to display information that is useful for more than a few minutes, like sports scores or the process of getting a ride. Our sister site 9to5Mac has documented several examples, such as Carrot Weather showing a precipitation forecast, SmartGym showing workout details, and Pestle showing steps in a recipe.

Another example is Apple Maps, which can show limited directions in the Dynamic Island using Live Activities.

Apparently, Google Maps is working on something similar. MacRumors, citing contributor Steve Moser who spotted evidence within Google Maps’ code, says that Google Maps is working on support for Live Activities. This would include showing turn-by-turn directions and your ETA on the lockscreen, as well as in the Dynamic Island.

Google first teased this arrival all the way back in February of this year.

The timing here makes a lot of sense, as Apple is set to bring the full utility of Live Activities to many more users in the very near future. The launch of the iPhone 15 lineup is set to bring the Dynamic Island to even the non-Pro iPhone models, as 9to5Mac reported earlier this year. That will, inevitably, put Live Activities in front of many more iPhone owners.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in just a couple of weeks on September 12.

More on Google Maps: