Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are dead as updates come to an end

Samsung has been massively improving its support timelines over the past few years, but older devices haven’t all gotten the same level of extended updates. As such, Samsung has just officially cut off the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, with updates ending as of this month.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ launched in August of 2019 and acted as a pretty big shift for the series. The Note 10 split the lineup into two variants, with one being a slightly more affordable tier and the other being a more expensive device that was in line with previous Notes. In either case, though, the Note 10 series was also the first to ditch long-time features such as the microSD card slot.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ with Android 9, and has since updated both devices up through Android 12. Through the past year, the series has also been updated with security patches, but Android 13 was never available.

Now, even security patches are coming to an end, as Samsung has confirmed by removing the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ from its “Work Scope” for Android updates. Both the standard and 5G variants have been removed, leaving the Galaxy Note 20 series as the only remaining Galaxy Note with active software support.

It’s certainly a shame to see Samsung’s 2019 releases cut off, especially as they just missed the cutoff for even better support. In 2022, Samsung announced that it would provide five years of security updates to flagship devices, but only extended that back to the Galaxy Note 20, leaving Note 10 with four years.

RIP, Galaxy Note 10. We’ll forever remember that gorgeous color-changing design.

