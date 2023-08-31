 Skip to main content

Samsung now rolling out One UI 6 Beta 2 on top of Android 14; expands to UK, India

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 31 2023 - 6:35 am PT
Samsung launched its Android 14 beta program earlier this month with the Galaxy S23 series, and it’s now getting its second update as well as support for more countries.

Rolling out now, Samsung is rolling out One UI 6 Beta 2, of course based on Android 14. The update was promised to roll out today, though it was rumored to be delayed. Over the past couple of hours, though, the updated has started appearing for Galaxy S23 users enrolled in the program.

Beta 2’s changelog, as captured on Reddit, includes primarily a lot of bug fixes as well as some new features. Samsung explains that Samsung Health has received a major update with a redesigned home page and new, bolder fonts. Water tracking has also been updated with custom cup sizes.

Another big new update here is that Samsung is introducing “Studio,” its own video editor which will be built into One UI 6.

Other new features include:

  • Camera app now includes an option to turn off swipe to switch cameras
  • Files and Gallery apps now share the same trash bin
  • Copy and paste with two-handed gesture

Beyond that, the update mainly fixes a lot of issues with the first beta. That includes loading errors in Netflix, a crashing issue affecting the homescreen, and more. The full changelog can be seen below.

Samsung is also now expanding access to the One UI 6 beta on Galaxy S23. The company has today launched the update in the UK and India, and supposedly other regions too including China and Poland. Initially, the program was limited to the US, Germany, and South Korea.

