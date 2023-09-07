 Skip to main content

Google shows off Pixel 8 design in full compared to 8 Pro [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 7 2023 - 10:26 am PT
While the Pixel 8 Pro has thoroughly leaked, the smaller Pixel 8 hasn’t. We’re now getting the second teaser of the day with a “Sneak Peek at Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro” on YouTube and the Google Store showing off the full design.

We see the Pixel 8 in pink/salmon “Rose” — according to alt text — with its matte finish for the metal rails and camera bar. The corner curvature on the Pixel 8 looks to be more pronounced than that of the 8 Pro, but it’s not on a direct comparison. We see it from all angles in this 23-second clip before switching to another Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro. Again, these will be available for pre-order on October 4. 

Meanwhile, both phones and the Pixel Watch 2 are shown at the top of the Google Store with a “Prepare for landing” tagline, with the company also confirming the names for everything.

Then there’s a dedicated landing page where the tagline is: “Pixel gets even more powerful and helpful.” The 8 and 8 Pro are supposed to have “the most advanced Pixel cameras yet,” while Google AI will “help you do more, even faster.”

The examples provided today are existing ones focused on Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, as well as Live Translate. 

Diving in, there’s the “So much to love” Pixel 8 and “Way more whoa” Pixel 7 Pro. 

Then there’s the Pixel Watch 2, which offers “more personalized help, safety features, and health insights” once paired with your device. The Android version requirement is bumped to 9.0 from 8.0 previously on the first-generation, which could be due to Wear OS 4.  

