Google teases Pixel 8 Pro with gen AI, identical-looking Pixel Watch 2

As the countdown to October 4 continues, Google today shared a “The W8 is Almost Over” tease that shows off the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.

The four-color Google logo rotates until we just see the ‘oo’ combine and form into an 8. Pay attention to the color here as that is the blue/green/purple-ish palette the company uses for generative AI with SGE, Help me write, etc. The caption amusingly says “ambient electro beat builds with anticipation” during this portion, while the full song is “6’s to 9’s” by Big Wild feat. Rationale [Neil Frances Remix].

We then see a close-up of the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain/white and the camera bump, with a disclaimer noting “Pre-order available October 4,” which is par for the course on the Google Store.

Then there’s a tease of the Pixel Watch 2. It looks exactly like the first-generation model with the same band connector and domed design from the front. It may or may not be thinner at other angles.

Notably, the rotating crown design is smooth and more rounded, dropping the bottle cap-esque design. The stem also appears to be thinner, while the side button above it might be less pronounced.

Next up is the Pixel Buds Pro in a matching Porcelain color, while this 15-second teaser ends with another shot of the Pixel 8 Pro. The “G” logo and final October 4 tease are purple-ish again.

In all, Google is very explicitly telling us this will be a three-product — two if we’re talking about what’s strictly new, though we’re expecting a sizable software update for the headphones — event.