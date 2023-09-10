Here’s the quickest way to find YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket Multiview options

With the NFL season fully underway, YouTube and YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket is in full force and Google today published a FAQ about Multiview.

Of particular note is how the NFL Sunday Ticket Multiview options will appear “~15 mins before the start of the game on YouTube TV and ~30 mins on YouTube.” There are several ways to access them in the YouTube TV app on smart televisions and streaming devices (they aren’t available on the web or mobile):

At the top of your Home tab in the “Top picks for you” row

Further down the Home tab in the “Watch in multiview” row

By watching an NFL game or Redzone and hitting “down” to bring up multiview options

On YouTube:

At the top of your Home tab’s “Recommended”

On the NFL channel page

By searching for “NFL Sunday Ticket”

By watching an NFL game or Redzone and hitting “down” to bring up multiview options

You can’t customize the Multiview streams “right now,” but Google says it’s offering an “extensive assortment of streams for you to choose from.” However, that choice can get complex and YouTube has the following trick on the “quickest way to find the multiview for a select combination of games”:

Start watching one of the games you want to watch Press down to see multiview combinations Select your preferred game combination

Meanwhile, what streams will appear depends on what exactly you subscribed to:

If you’re a NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber with NFL RedZone , you’ll be able to watch RedZone side-by-side with your NFL Sunday Ticket games in multiview

, you’ll be able to watch RedZone side-by-side with your NFL Sunday Ticket games in multiview If you’re a NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber with a YouTube TV Base Plan , you’ll see a few options with local NFL games and Sunday Ticket games in multiview

, you’ll see a few options with local NFL games and Sunday Ticket games in multiview If you have all three ( NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone, and YouTube TV Base Plan ), you’ll have a few options to watch RedZone, local games, and NFL Sunday Ticket games in multiview

), you’ll have a few options to watch RedZone, local games, and NFL Sunday Ticket games in multiview If you only have YouTube TV Base Plan, you will only have multiview options with your local games. Subscribing to Sports Plus alone does not enable multiview for RedZone – you must be subscribed to Sunday Ticket + RedZone. We are contractually not allowed to provide RedZone in multiview for users without NFL Sunday Ticket due to the terms of our agreement with the NFL and other broadcasters