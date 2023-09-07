NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube is adding a free trial after all

The launch of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV is just days away, and ahead of the launch, Google has finally announced that a free trial will be made available to customers to give the service a chance before committing to its hefty costs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a package available to both YouTube TV subscribers and general YouTube users that provides access to out-of-market NFL games which can be streamed via the internet, no cable/satellite package required. It’s the first time the package has been available outside of DirecTV, the satellite partner that has offered it since 1994.

With the new Sunday Ticket on YouTube, customers are expected to pay $349 if they’re a YouTube TV subscriber and $449 for access via YouTube. The prices aren’t cheap, but they’re still cheaper compared to the previous home of the package.

However, one rough part of the deal was that YouTube has only offered NFL Sunday Ticket packages with a non-refundable payment. If you sign up, you’re locked in for the season. For a new home for the games and the fact that some folks don’t know how it works, that’s a daunting price. Luckily, Google has finally confirmed that free trials will be available.

Explained on a support page, YouTube and YouTube TV have started rolling out a 7-day free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s a one-time offer, as YouTube explains, and also carries a few other restrictions:

NFL Sunday Ticket 7-day free trials are only available when you sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone on YouTube or YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket free trials are not available through your mobile carrier or internet provider, like Frontier, Verizon, or Wow!.

NFL Sunday Ticket free trials may not be redeemed with the purchase of an NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan.

NFL Sunday Ticket free trials may not be purchased with monthly payment plans.

Current and former NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone subscribers on YouTube or YouTube TV are not eligible.

While there are quite a few limits here, it’s good nonetheless to see Google offering this trial at all. YouTube and YouTube TV users should start seeing the trial through either the NFL Channel, or through the “Membership” section of a YouTube TV account.

