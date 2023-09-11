Google Camera 9.0 rolling out big redesign for Pixel, Android 14 required

Google is starting to roll out a big redesign of the Pixel Camera app with version 9.0 that notably requires Android 14.

With this redesign, you get a Photo/Video switcher at the bottom of your screen. To the left of that pill is how you access the settings panel, which can also be opened by swiping up (instead of down) in the viewfinder. Continuing upward is the carousel of available camera features:

Photo (L-R): Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo, Night Sight, Panorama, Photo Sphere

(L-R): Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo, Night Sight, Panorama, Photo Sphere Video: Pan, Blur [Cinematic], Video, Slow Motion, Time Lapse

Google Camera 9.0

Camera 8.9

One nice tweak here puts Night Sight a swipe away, while video controls are now more spread out. Camera 9.0 removes “Modes” from the very end, while the switcher is sticky and remembers what Photo or Video mode you were last using.

Meanwhile, for whatever reason, this redesign flips the camera roll preview — long-press for Locked Folder — and front/rear lens switcher positions. There’s no longer any UI at the top of the screen, given the bottom strip, but you don’t get to use that freed up space since it’s used to hide the front-facing camera.

Besides the reorganization to place the vast majority of controls at the bottom of your screen for easier one-handed access, there are no other drastic visual changes. Meanwhile, the themed icon has been updated and is now larger.

Google Camera 9.0.115.561695573.37 requires Android 14 and will not install on Android 13 or older. As such, this update looks to be for Pixel users on the Beta Program.

The new version started rolling out on September 7, but is not yet widely available in the Play Store. First spotted by the Google News group on Telegram, it can be downloaded now from APKMirror today. Notably, this ongoing rollout means the redesign isn’t first debuting on the Pixel 8 series after all.