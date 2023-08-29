Google Photos Locked Folder backup rolling out and coming to iOS, web

Since its 2021 launch, the complaint that emerged with the Google Photos Locked Folder is people setting up new devices only to find that those images and videos didn’t transfer over. Google Photos is now addressing that with Locked Folder backup, with the broader feature also coming to iOS and the web.

Android users today will have the ability to back up the locked folder just like anything else saved in Google Photos. As a result, they will appear on all your devices signed into the same Google Photos account. This includes the web, iPhone, and iPad.

This will address the big pain point of people getting new phones only to find that their Locked Folder items are missing.

Otherwise, Locked Folder works in the same manner, with those pictures and videos not appearing in the main grid, albums, search, or Memories, while it also won’t be accessible by other applications.

The Locked Folder launched first on Pixel devices in mid-2021 before coming to other Android devices. Development on cloud sync started earlier this year.

Google Photos Locked Folder backup is optional, and you can continue to have it work offline only, with backup rolling out from today onwards.

Meanwhile, Google today is also updating Photos settings by grouping everything into high-level menus — Backup, Notifications, Preferences, Sharing, Apps & devices, and Privacy — instead of having a single page that makes for a long scroll. This started rolling out several weeks ago but is now official on Android and iOS.

