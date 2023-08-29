 Skip to main content

Google Photos Locked Folder backup rolling out and coming to iOS, web

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 29 2023 - 8:00 am PT
1 Comment

Since its 2021 launch, the complaint that emerged with the Google Photos Locked Folder is people setting up new devices only to find that those images and videos didn’t transfer over. Google Photos is now addressing that with Locked Folder backup, with the broader feature also coming to iOS and the web.

Android users today will have the ability to back up the locked folder just like anything else saved in Google Photos. As a result, they will appear on all your devices signed into the same Google Photos account. This includes the web, iPhone, and iPad.

This will address the big pain point of people getting new phones only to find that their Locked Folder items are missing.

Otherwise, Locked Folder works in the same manner, with those pictures and videos not appearing in the main grid, albums, search, or Memories, while it also won’t be accessible by other applications.

The Locked Folder launched first on Pixel devices in mid-2021 before coming to other Android devices. Development on cloud sync started earlier this year.

Google Photos Locked Folder backup is optional, and you can continue to have it work offline only, with backup rolling out from today onwards.

Meanwhile, Google today is also updating Photos settings by grouping everything into high-level menus — Backup, Notifications, Preferences, Sharing, Apps & devices, and Privacy — instead of having a single page that makes for a long scroll. This started rolling out several weeks ago but is now official on Android and iOS.

Google Photos settings redesign

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com