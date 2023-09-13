WhatsApp Channels let you follow accounts like a social media app

WhatsApp is moving one of its more interesting features out of beta – Channels. Channels let you follow people or entities much like you would on something like Threads and is rolling out to over 150 regions.

WhatsApp has gone through a few overhauls within the past few months. The company is bringing new features like HD photos and videos to WhatsApp, as well as some interesting new UI changes in the works for a future update. Of course, core features are adjusting, too, and one is the addition of Channels.

WhatsApp announced today that Channels would be moving out of limited beta and into the pockets of millions. The plan is to bring the new feature to over 150 different countries, which essentially makes it a global feature that won’t be tied down to certain areas.

Channels are essentially a means to follow popular entities through the messaging app. Think of it like following someone on X or Threads. Once you join up – or agree to follow them – you’ll see all of the content they post. WhatsApp notes that this will consist of thousands of artists, organizations, sports teams, and thought leaders.

According to the company, Channels is going to be a privacy-centric feature. Users who join Channels won’t have their information shared, nor will the admins who manage them. When you follow a Channel, that information is kept private and no one will know what Channels you’re interested in.

With that release, WhatsApp is rolling out a couple of updates to the feature itself. Channels will now have an “enhanced directory” which more easily allows you to find people or businesses to follow based on certain criteria. If you’ve joined an active Channel, you get access to a couple of new tools. First, Channels will now allow for emoji reactions from users. Second, admins of Channels will be able to edit “Updates” in a Channel for up to 30 days.

WhatsApp did not detail a timeframe for the rollout. We expect the feature will be coming to devices very soon. None of our devices have received the update as of yet.