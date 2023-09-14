Deals: Google Nest Thermostat with Matter at $105, Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch $173, more

Headlining today’s best deals, Google’s latest Nest Thermostat now works with Matter as it drops to $105. The deal comes joined by the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hitting $173, as well as JBL’s iconic Charge 5 speaker falling to $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat now works with Matter at $105

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Thermostat for $105. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer lands as the third-best price cut of the year at 20% off. It’s within $15 of the 2023 low from back on Prime Day, and the lowest since. Perfect to help keep your home a consistent temperature as unpredictable fall temperatures begin rolling in, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $173

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $173. Down from $299, you’re now looking at $126 in savings to go alongside the best since in months. We last saw it drop down to $149 back in April, with today’s offer amounting to the third-best discount of the year. The most recent Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch arrives as the brand’s latest addition to its fitness family and comes powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip to run the Wear OS experience. One of the bigger adjustments this time around is drastically improved battery life than its predecessor, with stainless steel case and always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display surrounding the package. Get a better idea of what to expect from the exercise tracking experience in our announcement coverage.

JBL’s iconic Charge 5 speaker falls to $130

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker for $130. Down from $180, this 28% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked and the best price of the year. Not only does it come in $10 above the current going used rate, but it also sits $10 above the all-time low from November 2022. Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, this portable speaker offers you compact but robust audio for wherever you go. Its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going. With its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can carry this speaker along no matter the weather. It also sports a PartyBoost feature that lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link even more speakers for a truly all-encompassing audio experience.

