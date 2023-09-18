Here are the latest emoji coming to Android and iOS with Emoji 15.1 update

The giant list of emoji available on Android and iOS devices isn’t a stagnant database, instead, we often see little updates that bring new icons and revisions. The latest update – Emoji 15.1 – brings 118 new designs.

Made up of a few popular voting members, the Unicode Consortium is responsible for the long list of emoji we see on our devices. Some voting members include Apple, Google, and Microsoft, which are free to take these concepts and fit them into certain design languages for a unified look. That’s why Apple’s emoji list looks distinctly different when compared to Google’s on Android.

Adding to that list of characters and icons, the Unicode Consortium has approved Emoji 15.1, which is an update that adds a total of 118 new icons (via Emojipedia). Those emoji can be broken down into a couple of different groups.

The first group consists of individual concepts, and each is a unique addition to the list. Emoji like a nodding head or shaking head would fall into this category, and both of those happen to be very useful. The second category comprises of family emoji – each icon represents a household in various forms.

The third is the group that consists of the most additions. It represents different human icons with directional movement. For instance, one shows a person walking facing right, while another shows a person running in that same direction. These are set to be counterparts to the existing icons that represent people walking to the left. The reason it consists of 108 different individual icons is that each of the six main forms comes with multiple skin tones and gender variations.

Here’s the full list description of emoji coming to Android and iOS in the new update:

Head shaking horizontally

Head shaking vertically

Phoenix

Lime

Brown mushroom

Broken chain Family – 2 adults 1 child

Family – 1 adult, 2 children

Family – 1 adult, 1 child

Family – 2 adults, 2 children Person walking facing right

Person running facing right

Person kneeling facing right

Person with white cane facing right

Person in manual wheelchair facing right

Person in powered wheelchair facing right

With the additions of these new emoji entries, it’s likely that most iOS and Android devices will see full integration sometime around the beginning of 2024. Last year, Google was quick to release its designs following the Eomji 15.0 update. Of course, it still takes time to integrate new designs into the platforms available from each company.