You can still make video calls on the Nest Hub Max… using Google Duo

While the Nest Hub Max is losing Google Meet and Zoom support, it will still offer video (and audio) calls via Google Duo.

First off, you read that right: Google Duo still exists in the context of the Nest Hub Max and that’s not going away. What’s ending at the end of September is support for taking (work) meetings that are often pre-scheduled and are joined via links or codes. Google shared the following statement this morning:

As we continue to make Google Assistant even more helpful, we’re prioritizing the features people love and exploring new ways to build generative AI capabilities into their Assistant experience. As a result, some underutilized features will no longer be supported. Google Spokesperson

Duo (personal video calling) was supposed to be merged into Meet (work) to form a unified app. It’s been a year since the “Google Duo” with its blue icon was updated to Google Meet on Android and iOS.

Right now, you can say “Hey Google, call [contact] on Duo” for audio or “video call [contact] on Duo” to the Nest Hub Max and it will connect with “Google Duo” branding appearing in the top-left corner of the UI. Audio calls also work on the regular Nest Hub, as well as the Nest Audio Mini speakers. It’s unclear if Google plans to update the Duo branding in this context.

Full set-up instructions are available here.

For the Nest Hub Max, it’s good that Google is not getting rid of video calling since that is a big reason the camera exists. Arguably, personal 1:1 and group video calls are more popular than work meetings, though Google very much pitched that Meet functionality for the Hub Max.

Rather, the confusion today is born out of a remnant of Google’s pre-unified video calling strategy. The Meet icon in the Nest Hub Max “app” launcher today launches the work meeting experience. That’s presumably going away and will lead many people to think all video calls are no longer supported.

While the Google Duo functionality is technically more integrated with voice commands, it’s a bit hidden. As part of the merger, Google in the past year should have surfaced it more prominently.