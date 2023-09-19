Deals: OnePlus Pad with keyboard $150 off, Anker PowerCore 24K battery $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a chance to bundle the new OnePlus Pad with its official companion keyboard case for $150 off. That is joined by Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank hitting a $100 low, as well as Bose’s wireless noise cancelling Headphones 700 from $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 and score the new OnePlus Pad with companion keyboard

OnePlus is now offering its new OnePlus Pad with a free Magnetic Keyboard for $480. Marking one of the first promotions we’ve seen since launching over the summer, this is matching the best offer we’ve seen thanks to the $150 value included in the package. The keyboard will automatically be added to your cart, and this sale is also being matched over at Amazon. We last saw a $50 off cash discount, with this matching an offer we saw back in July for the best value yet.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank with 140W USB-C at $100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank for $100. Down from $150, you’re looking at a 33% discount and the best price of the year. This is matching the 2023 low for the first time since back in July, and as one of the first times this year it has dropped this low. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel Android smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Bose’s wireless noise cancelling Headphones 700 now $229.

After the reveal of the brand new QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Amazon has now dropped the Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones down to $299. Regularly $379, this is a solid $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find on a new unit (refurbished deals below). Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. While they might not be the latest from Bose, but they also come in $129 less that the new QuietComfort Ultra set. They also still deliver a compelling ANC experience (11 levels of active noise cancelling) with a wireless form-factor as well as “lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level.” A built-in microphone joins support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands alongside 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

Just keep in mind, joining the solid offer on a new set of 700 headphones above, you can score a pair directly from Bose in refurbished condition for $229. That’s $40 under our previous mention on a refurbished set and the lowest we can find overall.

