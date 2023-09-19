Google’s Taylor Swift puzzle is nearing completion hours after it all began; how to join

To celebrate Taylor Swift’s 1989 album re-release, Google is offering up a new easter egg in Search. After a collective of fans solve all 33 million puzzles, Google has a surprise waiting. Hours in, and it’s already almost one-third done. Here’s how to get in on it.

Google is pairing up with Taylor Swift in a big surprise reveal – so long as Google Search users are able to solve a set of 89 basic word puzzles. In total, there are 33 million puzzles to solve, and at the time of writing this, just over 8 million have been completed. Once that number reaches its limit, well, we don’t know what will happen. We assume it’ll be an elaborate reveal of the vault tracks – hence the vault puzzles – or some extension of the easter egg.

Right now, while the easter egg puzzles are still active, users can head to Google Search and try to solve them personally. As with most Google easter eggs, the puzzles are easy to find and only take a few seconds to solve.

Each puzzle is based on songs debuted by the artists in question or general Taylor Swift trivia. The hint houses a song name or album, and the screen is filled with several letters and shapes. Each color signifies a unity of one word. Look at each set of letters and guess what the answer should be. Once you’re done, enter the answer and move on. You can solve one puzzle at a time, knowing you contributed a value of “1” to a total of 33 million.

How to find Google’s Taylor Swift puzzle

While it’s active, users will be able to find the puzzle by searching for a term in Search.

Head to Google.com. Enter Taylor Swift in the Search bar. Click the vault that appears in the bottom corner. Look at the puzzle and enter your answer in the Search bar.

That’s it.

As mentioned, once that progress bar reaches 33 million, something will happen. We can’t say for certain, but it won’t take long. It’s been only a few hours since the start of this easter egg hunt, and we’re a third of the way in.