Galaxy Buds FE shown with Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 FE

Recently surfaced leaks show off not only the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE but also the S23 FE and Tab S9 FE alongside it in one big “fan edition” family.

The Galaxy Buds FE are set to be a budget-conscious option for users who still want a Galaxy Buds experience without the heavy price tag of something like the Buds 2 Pro, which can retail for upward of $229. That isn’t to say that the Buds FE will have all the same bells and whistles.

Recent leaks appearing on Samsung’s own Argentina website – which has since been removed – and posted by Max Jambor on Twitter/X indicate that the Buds FE will house two outer mics, one inner mic, and a new one-way speaker. Besides that, it looks like the Buds FE will have the same AKG-tuned 12mm drivers. Previous leaks also have us believing that the price will fall to around $99, which is in the ballpark of what we estimated early on.

The new images also give a clear view of the throwback design that these buds have to the original Galaxy Buds. Each has what looks like a physical button and wingtips for a better fit. In all, the physical look of these basic Galaxy Buds FE looks rather promising.

The true surprise here is that the posted leak comes with additional photos that show off the Galaxy S23 FE alongside the Tab S9 FE. Of course, both are set to be cheaper versions of their full-fledged counterparts with special corners cut that leave the devices a majority of their fuller, more expensive selves.

The Galaxy S23 FE looks as expected – it carries the same silhouette as the S23 base model and brings a more visible bezel into play. Every leaked image we’ve seen before matches up pretty well, and, to be honest, it doesn’t look half bad. The new lineup of FE S series phones should come with several color options, including the mint shown above, as well as a lavender, black, and white.

The Tab S9 FE shown in the marketing images doesn’t showcase much that would make it a “fan edition.” As it stands, the Tab S9 is one of Android’s best tablets with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and AMOLED display. We can’t imagine that the Tab S9 FE will house these specs, but it would be nice if it did. Where the base S9 comes in at $799, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Tab S9 FE hit somewhere around $499 or less.

It shouldn’t be long before Samsung announces each device. As more official-looking images appear, the launch date gets ever closer. Samsung is estimated to have a Q4 release time frame for these devices, which puts it anywhere from early October to December.