Galaxy Buds FE will reportedly match Pixel Buds A-Series on price despite having ANC

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 18 2023 - 10:27 am PT
Samsung is planning a new pair of earbuds under the name “Galaxy Buds FE,” and apparently, they’ll compete with Pixel Buds A-Series on price.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture reports on Twitter/X that the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE will be available in just two colors – “Graphite” and white. This would be a departure from Samsung’s other earbuds, such as Galaxy Buds 2, which are sold in those two colors as well as lavender and olive. Similar to other Galaxy Buds, this new model will also use speakers tuned by AKG, with a 12mm driver.

Quandt further adds that the price of Galaxy Buds FE will fall at $99.99.

That price would position Galaxy Buds FE as a value option in the world of name brands, with the same cost as Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series, which debuted in 2021.

Of course, this price isn’t really all that impressive when you look at the bigger picture. Samsung sells the Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 currently, down from the $149 retail price. Then again, the “Fan Edition” model might end up being a better overall value, especially seeing as a leaked user manual confirmed that they’ll still support Active Noise Cancellation. That’s a feature that Google’s competing earbuds completely lack.

Still, with a fan-favorite design and solid pricing, this is a release we’re definitely looking forward to.

