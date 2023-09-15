Galaxy FE colors revealed following more official-looking renders

Without knowing the exact specs, it seems everything else about the Galaxy S23 FE has had its moment in the sun. New official-looking marketing images show off several color options beyond the black-and-white Galaxy S23 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE is set to be a more affordable option for users who want the experience of Samsung’s pricier mobile options. It should have many of the same internals, minus a few of the ones that cost the most to manufacture.

From what we’ve seen so far, the phone itself is shaping up to be a nice entry into the S lineup, with a design that very much mimics the S23 base model.

New leaks cement that even further. Exclusive marketing images posted on MSPowerUser showcase a design we’ve all but seen with additional color options added to the mix. It appears that muted mint and deep lavender colorways will be available for the S23 FE.

It was always unlikely that Samsung would only produce a white and black variant of the fan edition, which inherently has a wider appeal for users who want something very “Samsung.” The newly revealed colors widen the appeal of the S23 FE, since it takes on a couple of nice shades that look rather good.

As mentioned, not much else about the device is truly known; we do know that the Galaxy S23 FE will carry a slow wireless charging rate and a screen in the area of 6.4-inches. There have also been rumors that the S23 FE will carry a 50MP main sensor.

In any case, it shouldn’t be long before the S23 FE hits the public with an estimated release time of Q4 2023, which is anywhere from October to December. It would seem that a pre-holiday release is much more favorable.