Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 clearance from $1,440, Nest Doorbell (Battery) $136, more

Amazon is beginning to clear out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables at some of the best prices yet. Starting from $1,440, the savings today also continue over to Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell at $136. Not to emotion Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at $219. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Amazon is now beginning to clear out the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. These foldables aren’t all too much different than the new Z Fold 5, and now let you score more affordable price points for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Right now, the entry-level 256GB Z Fold 4 sells for $1,440. That’s down from the original $1,800 price tag and the best since Prime Day. You can also score the 512GB version for $1,536 in two styles and drops from the usual $1,920 price tag. This amounts to $384 in savings and is the second-best price to date – only having been bested by Prime Day back in July. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

While not the latest foldable from Samsung anymore, there is still something to be said for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have the same taller aspect ratio as the newer Z Fold 5. All you’re really missing out on is the upgraded SoC, as well as the redesigned hinge.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protects your porch

Woot is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $136. Down from $180 – the price you’d currently pay at Amazon – today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings. It’s the best we’ve seen since back in June when it fell to $6 below this markdown.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is $219

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch Chromebook for $219. Down from $319, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since launching earlier in the year. It’s $100 off in the process, and a new all-time low.

First being revealed back in Feburary, the new IdeaPad Slim 3 hit store shelves later on in the summer and is now coming full circle with a discount. The latest from Lenovo packs a 14-inch 1080p display and comes powered by the recent MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip. This isn’t going to be the most capable Chromebook out there with only 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory, but it won’t break the bank and delivers a solid work-anywhere experience for less.

