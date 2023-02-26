Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook packs latest MediaTek chip, but won’t come to US

Launching this May, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is packing new MediaTek chips, but won’t be sold in North America.

The latest entry in Lenovo’s budget Chromebook lineup is the IdeaPad Slim 3, the eighth generation of the product. The iterative upgrade brings with it a 14-inch FHD IPS display and an updated design, copying the same two-tone design as the IdeaPad Flex 3i that was announced late last year.

Alongside the visual refresh, Lenovo is also delivering updated features including Wi-Fi 6 support and a claimed up to 13.5 hours of battery life. That battery life is built off of a MediaTek Kompanio 500 series chipset, specifically the Kompanio 520 that the company announced last year. It will be available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo also notes that this model adds front-facing Waves MaxxAudio, a FHD webcam with privacy shutter, a dedicated mute key, and a USB-C port which supports charging and display out.

However, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will only be available in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; it won’t be sold in the United States or North America as a whole. When it does arrive, it will run around $340.

