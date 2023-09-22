Tecno Phantom V Flip is nearly half the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 with circular outer display

After launching the Phantom V Fold earlier this year, Tecno is today launching the Phantom V Flip as its first flip phone, and, like its big brother, the device has an impressive price tag.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip shares a lot in common with other flip phones. A big 6.9-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display inside that folds in half to show an outer display where you can get notifications and perform limited tasks. Tecno is taking a very different approach to that display, though, with a 1.32-inch circular panel surrounded by a ring that houses the cameras. The display is mostly used for notifications and as a camera viewfinder, both for selfies and showing your subject a live view of the shot.

Beyond the displays, Tecno’s flip phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050, has 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It has a 4,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging over USB-C, but no Qi support. There is a charging brick included in the box, though.

The camera setup includes a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter, while a 32MP selfie camera is available on the inner display.

Meanwhile, the physical hardware comes in black and purple colors, and does seem to share a bit in common with the Phantom V Fold. The metal frame is rounded, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the hinge appears similar as well. Tecno claims virtually no crease on Phantom V Flip, and the hinge is rated for at least 200,000 folds. Unlike the Fold, though, the Flip supports the ability to “pose” the hinge between 30 and 150 degrees for taking calls, pictures, and more.

What’s really impressive here, though, is the pricing.

Tecno Phantom V Flip will, in India, be sold for INR 49,999. Directly converted to USD, that’s just over $600 USD, or roughly half the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5. GSMArena says the European price will be around €700, which is still nearly half of the €1,199 price the Flip 5 carries on the continent. Sure, you’re giving up some specs, but this looks like a killer value. Sadly, it’s not expected to come to the US market.

