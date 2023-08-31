Galaxy Note is definitely dead; Samsung foldable sales have passed the beloved series

Samsung pulled the plug on its Galaxy Note lineup in 2022, pushing the best aspects of the beloved phones into its “Ultra” flagship, as well as giving the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip into the Note’s old release date. For anyone still hopeful the Note would return, though, those hopes have certainly been dashed at this point.

During a press conference at IFA 2023 currently being held in Germany, Samsung’s Chief Marketing Officier for Europe, Benjamin Braun, confirmed (via Android Police) that sales for the company’s foldable phones have surpassed the Galaxy Note series. At least, that’s for Europe.

Our latest foldable phones are selling super fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded those of the Note series in Europe.

It’s unclear how Samsung’s foldables are stacking up to the legacy of the Galaxy Note on a global basis, but it does seem a little unlikely that the Fold and Flip have managed quite the same level of success in markets such as the United States.

This is a major milestone for foldables, though, and a pretty definitive sign that Samsung won’t be reviving the Galaxy Note. After all, if the “replacement” is doing better, why go back to the original?

Still, the Galaxy Note’s legacy does live on.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra updated its design to include an S Pen storage slot and was quite literally like a Galaxy Note reborn, and that’s continued in the Galaxy S23 Ultra released earlier this year. Samsung has also continued to push further with the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold series, with the Fold 5 recently debuting a new case that makes S Pen storage easier than ever. Rumor has it that Samsung is still working to embed an S Pen in a future iteration of its book-style foldable.

More on Samsung: