Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 pricing for the UK has leaked

Following the US this morning, UK pricing for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch 2, has leaked.

According to Roland Quandt on X (formerly Twitter), the UK base price for the Pixel 8 is £699 (versus £599 for the Pixel 7), while the 8 Pro is £999 (£849 for the 7 Pro). The jump is quite notable and would be inline with the $100 price increase we reported this morning for the US.

This follows a previous European (France) pricing leak at the start of this month that saw the Pixel 8 start at €799 (Pixel 7 is €649) and €1,099 for the 8 Pro (7 Pro is €899).

Meanwhile, the base price for the Pixel Watch 2 is said to be £349 (versus £339 today) for a more minimal bump. We also have a picture of the second-generation device in black. Since Google already shared it in silver, we’re just missing the gold version.

Note the speed dial-esque complication design that is similar to the updated Fitbit Tiles that are already rolling out for some users.

