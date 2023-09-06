Leaked Google Pixel 8 series pricing from Europe suggests hike of €150 or more

Google’s Pixel 8 series is set to launch in just under a month and if new leaks are to be believed, they could arrive with a considerable price hike.

Dealabs reports that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Europe (France, specifically) will see a starting price of €799 for the base Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, would start at €1,099. The same prices were also reported by the magazine’s UK counterpart, HotUKDeals.

Prices, according to the leak, are as follows:

Google Pixel 8 128 GB: €799 256GB: €859

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: €1,099 256GB: €1,159 512GB: €1,299



Those prices aren’t unheard of for an Android flagship, but they are considerably higher compared to last year’s prices. By comparison, the Pixel 7 currently sells for €649 in France while Pixel 7 Pro is at €899. This would represent a price hike of €150 for the Pixel 8, and €200 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Notably, similar, but much higher pricing was reported by The Tech Outlook last week.

If this pricing turns out to be true – Dealabs has had a fairly good track record here as of late – it suggests that Google is set to bring the first considerable price hike to its flagship phones since the Tensor reboot in 2021. Dealabs also suggests that, like with Pixel 7a, the Google Store may have exclusive colors for this new generation of Pixel phones black, grey/green, and pink would be the standard colors for the regular model, and black, “Porcelain,” and “Sky” would be the colors for the Pro. We got another look at “Sky” in a leak last night, where the black color was also referred to as “Licorice.”

Assuming similar increases in the US market, that would point to Pixel 8 starting at likely $649 and Pixel 8 Pro at $1,000 or more. The Pixel 7a, notably, saw a price increase in the US from $449 to $499. That said, US pricing often varies compared to other regions. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, saw a price hike internationally while keeping its same $999 price in the States.

Updated to remove erroneous mention of UK in headline.