 Skip to main content

Leaked Google Pixel 8 series pricing from Europe suggests hike of €150 or more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 6 2023 - 11:45 am PT
20 Comments
google pixel 8

Google’s Pixel 8 series is set to launch in just under a month and if new leaks are to be believed, they could arrive with a considerable price hike.

Dealabs reports that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Europe (France, specifically) will see a starting price of €799 for the base Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, would start at €1,099. The same prices were also reported by the magazine’s UK counterpart, HotUKDeals.

Prices, according to the leak, are as follows:

  • Google Pixel 8
    • 128 GB: €799
    • 256GB: €859
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro
    • 128GB: €1,099
    • 256GB: €1,159
    • 512GB: €1,299

Those prices aren’t unheard of for an Android flagship, but they are considerably higher compared to last year’s prices. By comparison, the Pixel 7 currently sells for €649 in France while Pixel 7 Pro is at €899. This would represent a price hike of €150 for the Pixel 8, and €200 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Top comment by Mckillio

Liked by 7 people

I expected a price increase but this seems a bit much to me and certainly encourages me to hold onto the 8 until the 10. I better get some use out of this temperature sensor.

Edit - If these price hikes are correct, I wonder if Google will increase the trade-in value of previous Pixels to soften the blow.

View all comments

Notably, similar, but much higher pricing was reported by The Tech Outlook last week.

If this pricing turns out to be true – Dealabs has had a fairly good track record here as of late – it suggests that Google is set to bring the first considerable price hike to its flagship phones since the Tensor reboot in 2021. Dealabs also suggests that, like with Pixel 7a, the Google Store may have exclusive colors for this new generation of Pixel phones black, grey/green, and pink would be the standard colors for the regular model, and black, “Porcelain,” and “Sky” would be the colors for the Pro. We got another look at “Sky” in a leak last night, where the black color was also referred to as “Licorice.”

pixel 8 pro blue

Assuming similar increases in the US market, that would point to Pixel 8 starting at likely $649 and Pixel 8 Pro at $1,000 or more. The Pixel 7a, notably, saw a price increase in the US from $449 to $499. That said, US pricing often varies compared to other regions. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, saw a price hike internationally while keeping its same $999 price in the States.

More on Google Pixel 8:

Updated to remove erroneous mention of UK in headline.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.