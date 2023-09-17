Here’s the new Pixel Watch 2 metal slim band

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google is updating and releasing new first-party bands, including metal slim and the metal mesh (again).

Images we found show the upcoming metal band collection. We know of the existence of a “metal slim strap” from the FCC filing and testing process back in August.

There are the two strap connectors, but the individual links, which look to be removable to allow for adjustments, are very narrow. Outwardly, they are pill-shaped with a rectangular backing inside. It looks like a butterfly clasp is being used to keep the band continuous and unbroken. The image below shows it in a dark color that matches the matte black watch case.

It’s in the same family as the Metal Links band, but visually going in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Google looks to be trying again with the metal mesh, or Milanese, band this year. It does not look to be different from the images and retail listing that Google published last October, but never ended up launching. The image above should be Champagne Gold, while Matte Black and Polished Silver are presumably returning as well.

Presumably, any issues have been addressed since then, with the company realizing that it’s a popular band style. That was originally priced at $129.99, while the Metal Links is $199.99. This Pixel Watch 2 metal slim band is presumably closer in price to the bigger metal bracelet.

All the bands announced with the Pixel Watch 2 should be backward compatible with the first-generation model since the case design and band connector don’t appear to be changing. Meanwhile, we expect Google to update the active band, and presumably other straps as well, with new colors.

