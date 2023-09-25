Deals: Jabra Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds see first discount to $180, Motorola razr+ $300 off, more

The first discount is arriving today on Jabra’s just-released Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $180. Joined by a pair of promotions on Motorola’s razr+ foldable at up to $300 off, there’s also Google’s Nest Cam Indoor at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s just-released Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds see first discount

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $179.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Having just launched at the end of last month, you can now lock-in the first discount and a new all-time low at $20 off. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

Motorola’s razr+ foldable up to $300 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Motorola razr+ 256GB for $900. While you would regularly pay $1,000, today’s offer arrives as one of the first chances to save. It’s $100 off and matching our previous mention from over a month ago as only the third discount. Alongside the Amazon offer, Motorola itself is offering the razr+ with some different savings. Instead of a cash discount, you can bundle in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $1,000. This saves you $300 from buying both separately, and is the best value we’ve seen to date. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. Below the fold we take a closer look at what to expect, too.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Google’s Nest Cam Indoor amplifies your Assistant security setup

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor for $80 in several styles. With a normal $100 price tag, you can now save 20% while locking in the third-best discount of the year. This comes within $5 of our previous mention and $10 of the 2023 low. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

