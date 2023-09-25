The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ will come with an IP68 rating

Samsung’s upcoming outburst of FE devices will include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ – two mid-range tablets from Samsung that carry a surprising water- and dust-resistant rating of IP68.

In an exclusive from WinFuture, a lot of details were revealed about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup. It’s set to be announced alongside the Galaxy Buds FE and S23 FE, though seemingly fewer details are known about those devices.

The first bit of important information is that there will be two tablet variations, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. Much like the “plus” editions in Samsung’s other devices, it will come in a larger size. The Tab S9 FE houses a 10.9-inch LCD display that clocks in at 2304 x 1440, while the S9 FE+ will carry a 12.4-inch LCD display at 2560 x 1600. In comparison to the original lineup, the base FE model will come in a slightly smaller size than the base Tab S9.

Internally, each version of the S9 FE will house an Exynos octa-core SoC – specifics undisclosed. The Tab S9 models that are currently available all carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is expected as FE models tend to slim down hardware in some areas. The S9 FE is set to come in 128GB/6GB of RAM and 256GB/8GB of RAM. The S9 FE+ will have 128GB/8GB of RAM and 256GB/12GB of RAM.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (right) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (left)

The Tab S9 FE will be powered by an 8,000mAh cell while the larger variant will house a 10,090mAh battery. The latter is rated for 45 hours. The camera is also a bit of a downgrade at 8MP with a front-facing 12MP camera.

Oddly enough, one area where Samsung found some consistency was with the design itself. The Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ are both encased in a metal chassis, which is a bit of a surprise. Another surprise is that the budget mid-range tablets will come with an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, so you can pull it out just about anywhere you want.

The source also indicates that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will start at €529 while the Tab S9 FE+ will be €699 or more. It’s still unclear as to when the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series will be announced, but it should be within the next couple of months.