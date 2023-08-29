Samsung reportedly set for Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, more by end of the year

A new report suggests that Samsung will be launching its rumored Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE later on this year, but not at next week’s IFA conference.

Max Jambor, a fairly reliable source, says that Samsung will host a launch sometime in Q4 of this year where it will focus on “Fan Edition” releases as well as some Internet of Things products.

Headlining here would be the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, both of which we’ve seen in a series of leaks. Both releases are expected to look nearly identical to their respective flagship counterparts, but with lesser specs. The Galaxy S23 FE, for instance, is expected to ship with Exynos chips, while Tab S9 FE would switch away from AMOLED displays – though it would offer both 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes.

Also likely with this launch is the Galaxy SmartTag 2, which has leaked quite a bit recently with a radical redesign and support for UWB.

There have also been rumblings of a more affordable set of Galaxy Buds in the pipeline, which would make sense to arrive alongside more budget-friendly “Fan Edition” releases.

As for when this might take place, we really don’t know. Jambor only says Q4, which runs from October 1 through December 31. Samsung doesn’t often host big events during that window, but we’d assume any launch would take place well before the holiday season.

More on Samsung: