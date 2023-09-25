Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals ‘Super Actua display’ for ‘direct sunlight’ viewing

In a curious bit of branding, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature what Google calls a “Super Actua display” that has up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness.

According to specs sheet, as well as listings, shared by 91Mobiles and Kamila Wojciechowska today, the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display on the Pixel 8 Pro is branded “Super Actua.” This appears to be a play on the word “actual” and lets you view the phone in direct sunlight. You get a 1-120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of HDR brightness and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro comes in at up to 1,000 nits (HDR) and up to 1,500 nits (peak brightness).

At 1,344 x 2,992 and 489 PPI, it’s lower than the 7 Pro’s QHD+ (1440 x 3120) at 512 PPI, while Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is now in use on the front and back (in matte) with a polished aluminum frame.

“Crisp, clear Actua display even in direct sunlight.” Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 just gets a 6.2-inch “Actua display” of up to 1,400 nits (HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness). The Smooth Display now goes from 60-120 Hz, while there’s an FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 PPI and Gorilla Glass Victus with a matte aluminum frame.

Meanwhile, both phones are said to get “Beyond 24-hour battery life” and “Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.” Specifically, the Pixel 8 has a 4,485 mAh minimum and 4,575 mAh typical. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in at 4,950 mAh minimum and 5,050 mAh typical.

Ultra-wideband remains exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, with this premium gating understandable but arguably limiting features that take advantage of UWB. Shared connectivity specs between the two phones include Bluetooth 5.3 (with “dual antennas for enhanced quality”) and “Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2×2+2×2 MIMO.”

Both phones come in Obsidian, but it’s Hazel and Rose on the Pixel 8, while the 8 Pro gets Porcelain and Bay.

Meanwhile, we also see some examples of the camera in action on the Pixel 8 Pro. “Pro controls” give you access to Shutter Speed, ISO, Focus, and Manual lens selection, as well as support for full-resolution images.

Then there’s a “Video Boost” feature that provides “expert video processing” by adjusting “color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess to make every moment more cinematic.” This will let you “see rich detail and colour, even if you recorded in low light.” It’s said to be “coming soon.”

