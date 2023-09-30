Humane Ai Pin is shaped like Google Clips and won’t need a paired phone

Back in April, Humane demoed its combadge-esque wearable with a camera and screen projector. We now have a better look at the design of the Humane Ai Pin.

Shown off yesterday at fashion house Coperni’s 2024 Spring Summer show at Paris Fashion Week, we see that the Humane Ai — yes, the ‘i’ is lower-cased for some reason — Pin is a rounded square with the camera and projector raised at an angle. Those components are housed in a black pill while the surface, which presumably acts as a button, is white or black. There’s a shiny metal frame, complete with antenna lines, around the perimeter.

Given patents about a magnetic battery, there is presumably a similarly-sized square that we’re not seeing underneath the shirt to hold it in place:

A user magnetically fastens the wearable multimedia device to their clothing by placing the portable battery pack underneath their clothing and placing the wearable multimedia device on top of portable battery pack outside their clothing, such that permanent magnets attract each other through the clothing

It roughly looks to be the same size as Google Clips, which was announced in 2017 as an AI camera that automatically captures shots.

Meanwhile, Humane shared today that the Ai Pin “does not need to be paired with a smartphone or other companion device.” As such, there must be a cellular radio in the square.

The “AI-powered optical recognition and a laser-projected display” is powered by “an advanced Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm.” A chip from Qualcomm’s XR/VR/AR lineup would make sense here, like the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1.

Humane is now set to reveal the complete functionality of the Ai Pin on Thursday, November 9. It’s unclear how soon it will go on sale after that.

Closer look at Coperni SS24, @Humane AI Pin 📸 pic.twitter.com/l9o3OgzSnf — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) September 29, 2023