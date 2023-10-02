Deals: Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 $300 off, new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD from $17, more

Today’s collection of the best Android- and Google-centric deals are live and headlined by a $300 price drop on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5. The new 2023 foldable handset is now starting from $1,500 with upgraded configurations also marked down by $300. Those deals now sit alongside the return of all-time lows on Samsung’s brand new PRO Ultimate flagship microSD cards starting from $17 and up to $400 off a range of Hisense 2023 model mini-LED smart Google TVs with prices starting from $398 shipped. Head below for a closer look at all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 $300 off

Amazon all-time low pricing has now returned on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 handsets. Amazon is now offering the 256GB unlocked entry-level capacity back down at $1,499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800, you’re looking at a solid $300 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from last month as the third cash discount since release. This is also on par with lowest straight up discount we have seen yet. The unlocked 512GB model is now selling for $1,619.99 shipped, down from the regular $1,920 price tag. Currently on sale for $1,800 directly from Samsung, this one is also returning to its Amazon all-time low pricing today. The trade-in promotions over at Samsung can yield some notable options as well, but as far as straight up cash deals go, Amazon is where it’s at.

Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD lineup returns to all-time lows

After seeing notable deals that came and went quite quickly in mid-September, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD memory cards have now fallen back down to Amazon all-time lows for the first time since. The deals start from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and are detailed below. Samsung unleashed its fastest and most capable new lineup of microSD solutions for the first time back in August, shortly before we got a chance to go hands-on with them. The new PRO Ultimate lineup delivers the brand’s fastest consumer-model microSD cards yet, capable of reaching speeds as high as 200MB/s with the asme wide-ranging compatibility and protection against the elements found on its previously top-of-the-line PRO Plus family of memory cards. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details and be sure to head below for a breakdown of the deals across all capacities.

Amazon lows once again live on 2023 Hisense Smart Google TVs

Amazon has now dropped the 2023 model Hisense Class U6 Series Smart Google TVs back down to all-time low pricing. You’ll find the 55- and 65-inch models at $398 and $548 shipped, down from the regular $580 and $700 listings, respectively. Those options are both marking a return to Amazon all-time lows for the first time while the 75-inch variant is also now on sale for $798 shipped. Regularly $1,200, this is $402 off the going rate and coming within about $60 of the all-time low we have only tracked once before. These models deliver some notable bang for your buck when it comes to modern 2023 displays. They sport mini-LED tech with full array local dimming for a brighter image and greater contrast alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, and four HDMI inputs. The “bezel-less” design is also joined by built-in Bluetooth, a voice remote, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

