Roborock’s new Q5 Pro and Q8 Max cleaning bot series set out to make your life much easier

Roborock has built a strong reputation as one of the best cleaning robot manufacturers to date. The new Q5 Pro and Q8 Max series set out to extend that further by offering even more power and better technology than before, which makes cleaning a second thought. For a limited time, you can get a special discount on these and other popular Roborock models.

Roborock Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro+

The Q5 Pro series offers a big stepping point into robot vacuum cleaners. It utilizes two main rollers to pick up dirt more efficiently, whether that’s on carpet or hard flooring. By combining two silicone rollers, you’re able to agitate stubborn dirt particles more easily than with a traditional single roller. Add on top of that a suction rating of 5,500 Pa, and you’re not likely to miss anything on the floor.

The Q5 Pro series also comes with mopping capabilities. Simply add water to the reservoir on the robot, and you’re able to set it on its way to mop. When you don’t need it to mop, you can remove the mopping pad quickly and leave it to vacuum only.

The main difference between the Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro+ is the way it handles collected dust. The Q5 Pro+ has the ability to auto-empty dust into a collection bag at the docking station. With that, you’re able to let the vacuum do its thing for up to seven weeks without worrying about it being full.

As a nice middle-ground for robot cleaners, the Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro+ are great options that offer little fuss and just get the job done.

Roborock Q8 Max and Q8 Max+

For those looking for something that can do a little more in the way of mopping and obstacle detection, the Q8 Max line is the go-to. At 5,500 Pa of suction, it has the same dust-cleaning capability as the Q5 Pro. It even carries the same DuoRoller tech.

On the other hand, the Q8 Max series is a little better at cleaning up wet messes. Using the app, users can access 30 levels of mop settings, all tuned to what you’re needing at that moment. It has a similar removable mod pad and tank, which makes for easy cleaning and refilling.

On the tech side, the Q8 Max series is a bit better at obstacle avoidance. Using Reactive Tech, the Roborock Q8 Max will void objects in its path, which means fewer tangles and having to manually move the vacuum around.

The Q8 Max+ is a slight step up, with automatic dust emptying in the docking station – a feature that comes in handy more than you’d think.

Brand-new app features

With this introduction of cleaning bots, Roborock has added a slew of new features to the app to ensure that cleaning is even easier than before. The first uses AI to automatically suggest No-Go zones in your house. Usually, those are areas where the vacuum will find trouble, like under a desk with wires.

Another big change is the addition of Fast Cleaning, which allows the robot to speed up its cleaning by finding the fastest route possible. Other vacuums on the market simply wander or clean slowly. Roborock is trying to change that with more efficient cleaning.

Lastly, hard flooring cleaning is improved with a new feature that allows the vacuum to detect hard floors and clean along the grooves instead of against them. This means more trapped dust is picked up instead of left behind in the cracks.

During Roborock’s New Arrival sale, both vacuum lineups will see heavy discounts. The Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro+ will be $319 and $499, respectively – up to $200 off the original price. The Q8 Max and Q8 Max+ will be discounted by up to $220, sitting at $449 and $599, respectively. Roborock’s sale will run from October 2 to October 8, when the New Arrivals sale will end.