Jabra Elite 10 ANC earbuds see first discount, Wyze Cam OG $20, more

The very first discount is here on the new Jabra Elite 10 ANC earbuds at $225. Its joined by a new all-time low on the Wyze Cam OG smart camera at $20, with Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III also landing at the best price yet with $400 in savings attached. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s all-new Elite 10 ANC earbuds see first discount

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds. Just released at the very end of August, the savings are now arriving at $224.99 shipped in all three styles. Each pair is down from the usual $250 price tag and marking new all-time lows in the process at $25 off. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new all-time low of $20

Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the Wyze Cam OG at $20. Delivery is free in orders over $25, as well. Normally fetching $30, you’re now looking at 33% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $5 under our previous mention from back in June and one of the first chances to save overall. At the $20 price point, there’s really no beating an Alexa and Assistant-enabled camera, and our hands-on review offers a closer look at what that experience.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form-factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over WiFi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well.

Save $400 on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB Smartphone for $598 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $998, with today’s offer landing at $400 off. It’s the first chance to save since back in July when it fell to this same price, and is an all-time low. We’ve only seen this steep of a discount once before, too. As one of the more recent additions to Sony’s stable of photography-focused smartphones, its Xperia 5 III comes centered around a Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. Its photography features are really what let this one stand out from the competition.

The real enticing features for the Xperia 5 III arrive for those who plan on using this as a camera first and foremost, with a unique feature set on that photography front. There is a triple sensor camera array around back that sports ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors for fast autofocus, and AS super resolution zoom to help capture far away subjects. Not to mention, 120FPS recording and plenty of customizable settings to complement the dedicated shutter button. All of the details are also available in our announcement coverage, too.

