Android 14 Feature Drop: Fold Dual Screen Interpreter, Tablet, and USB-C updates

With the launch of Android 14, Google is rolling out an October Pixel Feature Drop that particularly benefits the Fold and Tablet. It’s coming a month later than expected, with many of the additions part of the broader OS update.

As previously announced at launch, the Pixel Fold is getting a Dual Screen Interpreter mode that takes advantage of the unique hardware form factor. Rotate and hold up the device so that it is facing who you’re conversing with. On the inner foldable screen, you’ll see the input at the top and the translated output below that. The UI on the cover screen is just the translation, with Google ready for either party to speak.

On the Pixel Tablet, Hub Mode — when docked — lets you play podcasts and the news without first unlocking, like with music requests. Kids Space is getting a new “streamlined” navigation bar that makes it easier to go back home and switch apps.

Meanwhile, Google will warn you about bad and/or incompatible USB-C cables with a “Check charging accessory” system notification. That message will also appear at the bottom of the lock screen.

Your phone may be charging slowly or not charging. For faster charging, use a recommended power adapter and cable.

The Google Camera app has been redesigned with a high-level “Photo” and “Video” switcher at the bottom of the screen. This informs what modes are available in the carousel above it rather than having everything combined like before.

Settings has also been removed from the top row in Google Camera 9.0 to the bottom-left corner, though you can swipe up on the viewfinder to quickly access. Meanwhile, Google has switched the position of the off-camera roll and front/rear switcher.

We also learned today that Google officially considers the new collection of lock screen clocks to be a Pixel-specific feature.

This October Pixel Feature Drop is rolling out today with the broader Android 14 update.