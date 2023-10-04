Google Home is getting the ‘AI’ treatment with new experimental features

The Made by Google event is overflowing with new products and features, as usual. One of those is the addition of new quality-of-life features in Google Home, like simplified notifications with generative AI.

Google’s Nest Doorbell and Camera lineup are downright great, and we love using them on a personal level. But the issue that seems to constantly crop up is the onslaught of notifications you receive for every little thing that happens outside of your door or entire house. Those are vital messages, so turning them off isn’t an option.

To combat that, Google is announcing a new feature for Google Home that uses generative AI to simplify those notifications. In one quick summary, you’ll be able to see exactly what happened, based on what Google’s AI model is able to identify in the footage recorded.

That view consists of a few things. Namely, it’ll tell you how many faces were recognized or unrecognized, the amount of packages seen, and how many vehicles passed. It’s reasonable to assume that, with this feature fleshed out, more information will be available at a glance in the Google Home app.

Going even further, you’ll be able to ask Google Home’s AI model about that summary. For instance, hitting the chat box and typing “Did my package arrive yesterday?” will result in an answer and reference to the clip where your package was seen. This lends itself to conversational AI as well, allowing you to ask follow-up.

The model will even go so far as to generate suggested automation for the device. Essentially, you’ll be able to ask Google Home to set up certain parameters based on what it’s seen.

Whether or not Google’s engine is able to accurately work that out a majority of the time is still up in the air, but this feature has some serious potential.

Google notes that this slew of experimental features will be rolling out sometime next year.