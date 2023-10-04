Made by Google 2023 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 8/Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and more

After months of leaks and teases, Google today is fully detailing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch 2, at Made by Google 2023.

We expect Pixel Buds Pro to be available in new colors, but the main focus is seeing what software and AI surprises Google has in store for the Pixel 8 series.

How to watch Made by Google 2023

The keynote takes place at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. Made by Google 2023 is a live event taking place at Pier 57 in New York City.

You can stream the event live on YouTube or at googlestore.com/events. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.

With 25 minutes to go, we’ve taken our seats! The YouTube stream is not yet live.

The event is starting with an intro video/sketch that pokes fun at people’s awareness of rumors and what has leaked.

Rick Osterloh has taken the stage: “2023 is a big year for Google”

“The only phone engineered by Google.”

Pixel is Hardware + AI + Software

“Pixel is the AI-centered mobile computer”

“Fastest-growing smartphone brand in top markets”

“Advanced hardware needs amazing software”

Pixel is said to offer “Helpful, simple, personal experiences”

The first announcement : Pixel Buds Pro update this week adds Clear Calling and Bluetooth Super Wide Band speech (doubles bandwidth to make calls more natural). Transparency Mode can automatically turn on when it detects people are talking. Reducing latency by 50% off.

Bringing AI to Google Home: The app will provide a streamlined view of notifications with “Home highlights” summarizing everything. Experimental features coming next year.

Fitbit’s James Park is on the stage to talk about the Pixel Watch 2

is on the stage to talk about the “Major performance improvements”

Lighter and more comfortable to wear

“Same, simple band mechanism”

“Quad core CPU” instead of referencing the Qualcomm nature

Wear OS 4 with new Gmail and Google Calendar apps. Updates to YouTube Music and Assistant

Safety features are now on the Pixel Watch, like medical information and Safety Check

Fitbit Premium adds LTE connectivity just for these safety features

PW2: AI algorithms, Upgraded software, Three new sensors

On the rear side, the cEDA sensor is the top half and body temperature makes up the bottom half

Highlighting the Fitbit app

Personal AI to bring personal coaching in the Fitbit app. Gen AI to surface connections, with the ability to ask questions. Fitbit app can generate charts to answer your questions

Fitbit Labs program coming next year, with priority access for Pixel phone owners

Pixel Watch 2 pre-orders open today and ship next week for $349 (Wi-Fi). 6 months of Fitbit Premium

Rick back on stage to announce the Pixel 8

“Next evolution of AI in your hand”

“Latest Tensor chip”

Claude Zellweger to talk Pixel design

to talk Pixel design “Most beautiful phones we’ve ever made”

“Human, optimistic, daring design Pixel is known for”

Compared to seaglass

Bay blue: going for”energetic and helpful” vibes

Net zero emissions by 2023: by reimagining materials, manufacturing process

Longevity: making phones easier to repair

“Actua Display” and “Super Actua Display”

Temp sensor: quick and convenient

Submitted to FDA to take your own temperature. Can be saved to your Fitbit app

Monika Gupta on Tensor G3

on Tensor G3 Every major subsystem has been updated: TPU, GPU, CPU, ISP

So efficient that it runs more complex models

Assistant can “Read aloud” articles

Call screen has a more natural voice

“Call Screen on Pixel Watch”

Shenaz Zack on Pixel Camera

on Pixel Camera Best Take in Google Photos: Choose what you think is the best shot. Crowd pleaser

Google emphasizing it is using photos that you’ve taken

Magic Editor with gen AI

Guided Frame works on both front and rear camera

Pixel 8 Pro, absolute best camera

“Most powerful camera system”

AF on front-facing camera

“Best video quality ever on a Pixel”

Video Boost being compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sensors + Tensor + data centers

Enable Video Boost and will be uploaded to the cloud (HDR+ applied to every frame). It will then appear in your Google Photos library

Night Sight Video made possible by Video Boost

“best low-light video of any smartphone”

Coming December with Feature Drop

“Data center acts as a virtual component of your Pixel”

Google Assistant with Bard

Pixel 8 Pro is “First phone to run Google’s foundational models directly on-device”

For example, Magic Eraser generates completely new picture backgrounds. Ships with Pixel 8 Pro

More gen AI features coming to Pixel over coming months: Recorder, Gboard Smart Reply, and Zoom Enhance — can intelligently sharpen with gen AI, like sci-fi

Available for pre-order now

“Feels like we’re just getting started” — Rick

And the show is over!