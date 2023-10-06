 Skip to main content

New OnePlus smartwatch might launch next year, because the first one was just so good

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 6 2023 - 11:49 am PT
Back in 2021, OnePlus launched its first smartwatch, which, ultimately, was a bit of a train wreck. But the company may not be giving up, as a new OnePlus smartwatch is reportedly coming in 2024.

The original OnePlus Watch was a smartwatch that, well, was barely a smartwatch. The product was more of a glorified fitness tracker, with excellent battery life and decent health data, but pretty rough software both in terms of limited functionality and a general lack of attention to detail. It was also a really bad clone of Wear OS at the time that was missing crucial features.

The product was met with largely negative reviews. Our own review said:

As a first attempt, OnePlus did get some important bits right such as the hardware design and, to an extent at least, some of the features. However, as it stands today, this is a grossly unfinished product, and OnePlus has absolutely no excuses for that… OnePlus is demanding that anyone who wants their smartwatch sit and wait for the company to finish it.

OnePlus did, thankfully, fix a lot of the major issues over time, but the product faded from memory pretty quickly and was subsequently discontinued a while back. The product also hasn’t been updated since early on in 2022.

Max Jambor is now saying that OnePlus is working on another new smartwatch that will come out in 2024. The “OnePlus Watch 2” will reportedly be “better” than its predecessor, which is a pretty low bar, but good news nonetheless.

The big question is whether or not the product will be running on top of Wear OS. Oppo has used Wear OS, but only on square watches, so OnePlus would have to branch out on its own this time around.

