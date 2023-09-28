 Skip to main content

Clipt, a OnePlus app that syncs your clipboard between Android and PC/Mac, is shutting down

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 28 2023 - 8:45 am PT
OnePlus is shutting down an app, Clipt, that allowed users to sync the same copy/paste clipboard between their Android phone and a Windows PC or Mac.

Clipt launched in 2021 as the product of the OnePlus “OneLab.” The app promised to make it easy to sync your clipboard (anything you want to copy and paste) across your OnePlus phone and your computer. And while the focus was on OnePlus, it works on any Android phone.

The app synced data through Google Cloud and used a Chrome extension. OnePlus was even, apparently, working on an iOS version of the app.

But, this week, the app was announced as shutting down. A push notification sent to users today announced that Clipt would be shutting down on September 30, 2023. A message on the Play Store further explains:

We are delighted that you have enjoyed using our app. Unfortunately, due to recent changes within the company, we regret to inform you that we will be discontinuing this service after September 30, 2023. You must back up your data before this date. Your account information will also be deleted from our servers after that day. We appreciate your support and hope to have the opportunity to serve you again in the future.

OnePlus doesn’t really provide a specific reason for the change aside from “changes within the company.” We’d assume this is potentially the shutdown of OneLab, or simply the ongoing merge with Oppo’s resources. In any case, it’s absolutely a shame to see, as the app was highly rated by users.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

