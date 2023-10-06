Pixel 8 series cases from Peak Design are now in color, still MagSafe compatible

Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro don’t support the new Qi2 standard’s magnetic tricks just yet, but you can still add it with a case from Peak Design and, now, those excellent cases are finally available with a splash of color.

Available starting this week, the Everyday Case for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from Peak Design brings back the aspects we’ve liked about Peak’s cases for the past couple of years. That includes the solid fit, the nice but strong fabric backing, and the accessory support. Not only does the case bring support for MagSafe accessories, but it also supports Peak’s snap-on system which provides a way stronger point of attachment for things like bike mounts and camera gear.

What’s exciting this year, though, is that Peak Design is bringing color to its Pixel 8 case lineup.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices were only given grey “Charcoal” as a color option, but this time around, there are five options to choose from.

Charcoal sticks around as the neutral option, but is joined by a light green “Sage,” a dark blue “Midnight,” a yellow “Sun,” and a dark red “Redwood.” The colors aren’t particularly vibrant, but they’re far from the pastel that’s become so common in the smartphone industry.

The Pixel 8 Pro also gets a special “Loop” case that adds a fabric loop to the bottom of the phone that can be used for extra security when holding the device.

Peak Design cases for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sell for $49.95 each, with an extra $10 tacked on for the Loop style.

Notably, Peak does warn that Pixel 8 Pro cases are somewhat delayed, so you might be waiting a little while to get those on hand. Pixel 8 cases are shipping immediately, though. It’s also worth a side note that all of these extra colors are not offered to Samsung customers – Pixel is in league with iPhone as far as Peak’s lineup is concerned.

