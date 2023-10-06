Samsung teases Exynos 2400, which its foundry will produce alongside Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Exynos name carries a not-so-great reputation, to the point where Samsung even opted to start using Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm globally in the Galaxy S23 series. Now, though, Samsung is teasing the Exynos 2400, and it’s looking like the Galaxy S24 series will use it.

During the Samsung Developer Conference this week, the Exynos 2400 was partially revealed. This wasn’t a formal announcement, but rather a chance for Samsung to tease what the chip will bring to the table. And that includes an updated Xclipse 940 GPU built in partnership with AMD, a CPU that’s 1.7x faster, and AI performance that’s 14.7x faster.

Samsung explains:

Achieving significant advancements in computing performance, the Exynos 2400 processor features a 1.7x increase in CPU performance and a remarkable 14.7x boost in AI performance compared to the previous Exynos 2200 product. Additionally, Samsung introduced a new AI tool designed for upcoming smartphones, demonstrating text-to-image AI generation using its Exynos 2400 reference board.

We’ll likely hear more about the Exynos 2400 in the months to come, but in the meantime, rumor has it that the chip will be used in Galaxy S24 series devices.

The Elec reports that Samsung is looking to split the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ between Snapdragon and Exynos, with Exynos chips being used in both Korea and Europe, but not in the United States. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, though, would be used solely in the Galaxy S24 Ultra regardless of region.

Another interesting tidbit comes in the report mentioning that Samsung’s LSI foundry will be responsible for the production of both the Exynos 2400 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This is the Exynos 2400 from Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Division and the 3rd generation Snapdragon 8 for the Qualcomm Galaxy. Both products are known to be produced by Samsung Electronics’ foundry division.

With TSMC’s 3nm process capacity being reportedly sucked up by Apple for the foreseeable future, it certainly could make sense for Qualcomm to opt to move over to Samsung, but it’s absolutely a risky move given the major leaps in efficiency that came with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2 moving over to TSMC. Recent rumors, though, have suggested that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may launch with 3nm and 4nm variants, though both were said to be produced by TSMC.

