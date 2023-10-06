Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $369, SanDisk microSD cards $11, Pixel 8/Pro pre-orders, more

Ending the work week, the first cash discounts have gone live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Now starting from $369, the price cuts are joined by ongoing pre-order price cuts on Pixel 8/Pro, as well as deals on SanDisk’s 190MB/s microSD cards from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First cash discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The new wearable just debuted back in August, and now it’s finally dropping in price down to $369 shipped. This $31 discount from the usual $400 going rate is the first of its kind and a new all-time low. We did see some pre-order bundles go live with a little extra value, but if you’ve been waiting for an actual discount – you now finally have a chance to save. Best Buy matches today’s discount and bundles in an extra $30 gift card for paid Plus and Total account members.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Pixel 8/Pro pre-order deals are now live

Google’s new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have now been revealed. And now courtesy of Amazon, we’re tracking a pair of launch discounts. Starting things off, we have the Google Pixel 8 Pro at $999, which includes a free Pixel Watch 2. You’d normally pay $1,349 for the bundle, with today’s pre-order pricing taking $350 off. It’s the first chance to save on the all-new release, too. Pixel 8 Pro begins shipping next week on October 14.

Alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, the Google launch day deals continue over to the Pixel 8. This unlocked smartphone starts at $699 on Amazon, and includes a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Valued at $200, you’re dropping down the normal $898 price tag of the bundle for the first time. The smartphone is slated to ship on October 14, too.

SanDisk’s 190MB/s microSD cards from $11

We are now tracking some notable deals on the 190MB/s 2022 model SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards. While Samsung has since dropped some even faster models with its new PRO Ultimate lineup that reaches speeds up to 200MB/s – here’s our hands-on review – and are currently at new Amazon all-time lows, pricing is still a touch more pricey than you’ll find on the perfectly capable SanDisk models featured here today. Starting from $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the 128GB and 512GB models have returned to Amazon lows with the rest coming very close (within between $1 and $6 depending on capacity). Speeds up to 190MB/s, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30), and A2-rated app loading makes these do-it-all microSD cards a worthy addition to your kit.

